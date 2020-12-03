Left Menu
Two men injured while trying to intervene in clash in Delhi

Police have arrested three men --Deepu Pathak (20), Sachin (22) and Happy (20) -- in connection with the incident that took place in south Delhi's Nebsarai area. On Tuesday, a heated argument ensued between Masoom and the three accused after he refused to share cigarettes with them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 17:14 IST
Two men injured while trying to intervene in clash in Delhi

Two men were injured when they tried to rescue a person who was being beaten up by a group of people after he refused to share cigarettes, police said on Thursday. Police have arrested three men --Deepu Pathak (20), Sachin (22) and Happy (20) -- in connection with the incident that took place in south Delhi's Nebsarai area.

On Tuesday, a heated argument ensued between Masoom and the three accused after he refused to share cigarettes with them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. The verbal confrontation turned into a violent clash when the accused, along with their associates, reached Masoom's house in Shiv Park with sticks and a firearm.

They started assaulting him and also opened fire. Nurul and Bhulla rushed to help Masoom but sustained head injuries during the clash, following which they were rushed to AIIMS, the DCP said. Police registered a case and analysed the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused.

Happy was arrested from Khanpur area and subsequently, his co-accused Deepu and Sachin were also nabbed, Thakur added..

