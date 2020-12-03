Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five kids suffer serious burns while playing with explosive powder: Police

Five children suffered serious burns in Ganga Darvaza locality under Kayamganj Kotwali area here on Thursday while playing with the explosive powder extracted from crackers, said police.

PTI | Farrukhabad | Updated: 03-12-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 18:02 IST
Five kids suffer serious burns while playing with explosive powder: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five children suffered serious burns in Ganga Darvaza locality under Kayamganj Kotwali area here on Thursday while playing with the explosive powder extracted from crackers, said police. The children in the five to eight years of the age group were playing with firecrackers collected from an old deserted building near their house, said police.

The children extracted the explosive powders from the crackers and put it on fire, resulting in an explosion seriously injuring all five of them, the police said. After the mishap, they were rushed to Kayamganj Community Health Centre (CHC) from where they were referred to the Lohia Hospital in a serious condition, police added.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule; Bezos' Blue Origin taps former Pentagon, NASA officials for new advisory board and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China completes lunar sample collection ahead of scheduleChinas Change-5 lunar vehicle has finished collecting samples of lunar rocks and soil more than a day ahead of schedule in the fi...

Central African Republic court rejects ex-president Bozize's candidacy

The top court in Central African Republic CAR on Thursday rejected the candidacy of former President Francois Bozize in a Dec. 27 election, in which he planned to run against incumbent Faustin-Archange Touadera.The court said in its ruling ...

Lebanese crisis deepens Syrian refugee misery

Life in Lebanon has become so difficult for Syrian refugee Ahmad, he says he recently contemplated suicide. The 54-year-old father of three cleans shops at a mall in exchange for rent-free accommodation in a cramped room in the town of Dara...

Uproar in AP assembly;seven TDP legislators suspended for a day

Amid bedlam, seven TDP legislators, including their deputy leader K Atchannaidu, were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday for a day. During a short discussion on Direct Benefits Transfer schemes, the House wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020