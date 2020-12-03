Left Menu
Development News Edition

One carriageway of NH 24 for UP to Delhi closed due to farmers' protest

As agitating farmers assemble at Gazipur border and tried to break police barricades, one carriageway of the National Highway 24 for Uttar Pradesh to Delhi has been closed for traffic on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 18:19 IST
One carriageway of NH 24 for UP to Delhi closed due to farmers' protest
A carriageway from Noida to Delhi at the Chilla border has been closed for traffic. . Image Credit: ANI

As agitating farmers assemble at Gazipur border and tried to break police barricades, one carriageway of the National Highway 24 for Uttar Pradesh to Delhi has been closed for traffic on Thursday. Likewise, a carriageway from Noida to Delhi at the Chilla border has been closed for traffic.

"One carriageway of NH 24 for UP to Delhi closed for traffic at Gazipur border. Carriageway from Noida to Delhi at Chilla border closed for traffic. People may use Apsara border on GT Rd, Bhopura border on Wazirabad road and DND flyover for Delhi from Uttar Pradesh side," Delhi Traffic Police informed. Meanwhile, farmer leaders refused to accept tea or food offered by the government during the fourth round of talks with the Centre at Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday, amid the ongoing protest to repeal the new agricultural laws.

Before the meeting, the Union Agriculture Minister while talking to media persons hoped that the fourth round of dialogue will bring some positive outcome to the farmers' issues. "Government is constantly discussing issues with farmers. Today is the fourth round of talks and I'm hoping for a positive outcome," said Tomar.

The meeting underway from morning broke for lunch. "One farmer asked the staff at Vigyan Bhawan if there was a canteen here. When we told him that there is food prepared and ready for you he said will not eat the food and tea of the government" a Vigyan Bhavan staffer told ANI. Farmers then ordered in food from the gurudwara 'langar'.

Notably, farmers have warned that Thursday's talks are the "last chance" for the government to take a decision on the laws. "Thursday is the last chance for the government to take a decision to repeal the laws. Otherwise, this movement will become huge and the government will fall," Pratibha Shinde of the Lok Sangharsh Morcha said.

Meanwhile, two farmers, who were participating in the agitation died on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the farmers, hailing from districts Mansa and Moga respectively. The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule; Bezos' Blue Origin taps former Pentagon, NASA officials for new advisory board and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China completes lunar sample collection ahead of scheduleChinas Change-5 lunar vehicle has finished collecting samples of lunar rocks and soil more than a day ahead of schedule in the fi...

Central African Republic court rejects ex-president Bozize's candidacy

The top court in Central African Republic CAR on Thursday rejected the candidacy of former President Francois Bozize in a Dec. 27 election, in which he planned to run against incumbent Faustin-Archange Touadera.The court said in its ruling ...

Lebanese crisis deepens Syrian refugee misery

Life in Lebanon has become so difficult for Syrian refugee Ahmad, he says he recently contemplated suicide. The 54-year-old father of three cleans shops at a mall in exchange for rent-free accommodation in a cramped room in the town of Dara...

Uproar in AP assembly;seven TDP legislators suspended for a day

Amid bedlam, seven TDP legislators, including their deputy leader K Atchannaidu, were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday for a day. During a short discussion on Direct Benefits Transfer schemes, the House wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020