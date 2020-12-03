Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge denies motion by U.S. teenager accused in Wisconsin protest shootings to dismiss two charges

A judge on Thursday denied a motion by a lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, a U.S. teenager accused of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third during summer protests in Wisconsin, to dismiss two of the lesser charges against him. The shootings occurred in August in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid civil unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 23:15 IST
Judge denies motion by U.S. teenager accused in Wisconsin protest shootings to dismiss two charges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A judge on Thursday denied a motion by a lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, a U.S. teenager accused of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third during summer protests in Wisconsin, to dismiss two of the lesser charges against him.

The shootings occurred in August in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid civil unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse's lawyers have said he was helping protect property and that he acted in self defense. Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded. The charges also include one count for illegal possession of a weapon and a count for allegedly endangering the safety of journalist Richard McGinnis.

Mark Richards, a lawyer for Rittenhouse, filed a motion this week seeking to have the weapons charge and the count related to McGinnis tossed, arguing that a "reasonable person" could not conclude those crimes were committed. At a pretrial hearing on Thursday, Loren Keating, a Kenosha County judicial court commissioner, denied the motion, saying the charges could be challenged at trial.

Rittenhouse was extradited in late October from his home state of Illinois to Kenosha to face the charges. Rittenhouse, who has become a cause celebre of sorts for the political right, posted $2 million bail after a public fundraising campaign.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Non-bailable warrant against Rita Bahuguna Joshi in model-code violation case

An Uttar Pradesh court issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Thursday in connection with an eight-year-old case of violation of model code of conduct. Special MPMLA court judge P K Rai also issued notice regard...

Sebi says 63 Moons offering STP services without approval

Regulator Sebi on Thursday said 63 Moons Technologies has been offering STP services without its approval and allowed the company to provide such services for three more months to clients in order to avoid any possible disruptions for secur...

Harish Rawat sits on fast to demand funds for Haridwar Kumbh

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday sat on a silent fast on the banks of the Ganga river here, demanding allocation of funds from the Centre for KumbhSitting at the Kisan ghat here, the Congress leader said the Centre...

Pune: Cops bust hawala racket, Rs 3.47 crore seized

Pune police on Thursday claimed to have unearthed a hawala racket with the seizure of over Rs 3.47 crore cash. The hawala ring came to light during the ongoing investigation into gutka seizure, the police said.In November this year, the cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020