Left Menu
Development News Edition

Action taken against man, woman for `obstructing' police

Interestingly, the action was taken under section 110 of the Maharashtra Police Act which is about `indecent behavior in public' and which has been very rarely used in recent years. The incident took place early Wednesday morning when the police were asking people to leave Haji Ali Seaface considering the late hour, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 23:55 IST
Action taken against man, woman for `obstructing' police

Mumbai Police has taken action against a man and a woman for obstructing police during patrolling at Haji Ali Seafacein South Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. Interestingly, the action was taken under section 110 of the Maharashtra Police Act which is about `indecent behavior in public' and which has been very rarely used in recent years.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning when the police were asking people to leave Haji Ali Seaface considering the late hour, an official said. As some people did not budge, a constable on duty started taking pictures of their parked two wheelers.

The man and the woman, who were seating nearby, took objection and started arguing. They also alleged that two of the police constables were drunk. However, medical test established that the constables were drunk, the official said.

Action was taken against them under section 110 of the Maharashtra Police Act and a fine was imposed on them. A few years ago, the use of section 110 had come under criticism as it was perceived as being used for `moral policing' and for harassing couples.

The top police officials had then instructed that the section should not be invoked. However, the man had a previous criminal record, having two offences registered against him, the police official said.

Inquiry has also been ordered against the two constables..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Boeing's updated 737 MAX completes first flight with media onboard

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC, Russia agree to nudge up oil output gradually from Jan

OPEC and a group of allied countries including Russia have agreed to increase their oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from JanuaryAlexander Novak, deputy prime minister of Russia, announced the decision on Thursday after long talks ...

J-K BJP expels 10 members for anti-party activities

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Thursday expelled 10 members for anti-party activities after eight of them contested the District Development Council DCC polls and the panchayat by-elections in the union territory against the partys official c...

COVID-19 recovery focus of UN General Assembly special session

Today marks an overdue and much needed moment of reckoning. None of us could have imagined, this time last year, what was to come, said Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, speaking at the opening of the two-day gathering. We are working for...

Odisha's fish production may rise by 1.24 tonne through cage culture: CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that fish production in the state can be increased by over 1.24 lakh tonne annually through cage culture, which is being promoted in a big way. The cage fish culture will also play a sig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020