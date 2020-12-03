Action taken against man, woman for `obstructing' police

Mumbai Police has taken action against a man and a woman for obstructing police during patrolling at Haji Ali Seafacein South Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. Interestingly, the action was taken under section 110 of the Maharashtra Police Act which is about `indecent behavior in public' and which has been very rarely used in recent years.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning when the police were asking people to leave Haji Ali Seaface considering the late hour, an official said. As some people did not budge, a constable on duty started taking pictures of their parked two wheelers.

The man and the woman, who were seating nearby, took objection and started arguing. They also alleged that two of the police constables were drunk. However, medical test established that the constables were drunk, the official said.

Action was taken against them under section 110 of the Maharashtra Police Act and a fine was imposed on them. A few years ago, the use of section 110 had come under criticism as it was perceived as being used for `moral policing' and for harassing couples.

The top police officials had then instructed that the section should not be invoked. However, the man had a previous criminal record, having two offences registered against him, the police official said.

Inquiry has also been ordered against the two constables..