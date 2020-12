A 55-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in a village here by hanging himself from a tree in his field, police said on Friday

Chunbaddi had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from a bank and could not repay it, his wife Gangia Devi told police

The body was found on Friday morning in Barai Maanpur village in Girwan area here, a police officer said.