India's COVID-19 active caseload drops to 4.35 pc of total cases

India's active COVID-19 caseload continued to further dip below the 5 per cent mark to 4.35 per cent on Friday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. With 36,595 new infections and 42,916 recoveries, the trend of more daily recoveries than the new cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's active caseload which presently stands at 4,16,082.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 90,16,289, taking the Recovery Rate to 94.2 per cent. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and currently stands at 86,00,207. About 80.19 per cent of the new recoveries are from by ten States/UTs.

The highest number of recoveries has been reported from Maharashtra with 8,066 recoveries, followed by Kerala (5,590) and Delhi (4,834). Ten States/UTs have contributed about 75.76% of the new daily caseload, with Kerala reporting 5,376 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 5,182 cases, while Delhi followed recorded 3,734 new cases.

540 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours out of which 77.78% of them are from ten States and UTs. (ANI)

