Gujarat ACB nabs cop for taking bribe from bootlegger

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a bootlegger in Panchmahal district, an official said on Friday. Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap at Chalali village of Panchmahal district on Thursday and caught ASI Mahendrasinh Bariya (40) red-handed while accepting Rs 30,000 from the bootlegger, the official said.

Bariya is attached with Shehra police station of Panchmahal district. The complainant had alleged that although he had shut down his illegal liquor business before Diwali, the accused policeman asked him to start the illegal IMFL trade again and demanded Rs 1 lakh as "Diwali gift", he said.

After Diwali, Bariya again went to the complainant's house and demanded Rs 1 lakh and settled for Rs 60,000 after negotiations, taking Rs 30,000 as first instalment on November 25, the official said. When the accused policeman started demanding the remaining amount, the bootlegger approached the ACB, he said, adding that the accused policeman has been arrested under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.