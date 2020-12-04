UP: Bareilly police attaches property of rape accused for not appearing in court

The Bareilly police has attached the property of a rape accused for not appearing in court, officials said. The property of Naveen Kumar was attached under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Thursday, they said.

Kumar allegedly abducted and raped a minor girl in Bareilly district some time ago, police said. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). He is absconding and has not surrendered before the court in Bareilly, they said.

A team of Bareilly police reached here and attached Kumar's property following a court order, said SHO, Bhopa police station, Sube Singh..