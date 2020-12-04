Left Menu
EU official sees UK trade deal "imminent" barring last-minute glitch

The official said the EU stood firm on its state aid demands. But the person, who spoke under condition of anonymity, dismissed as spin to force concessions comments by a U.K. government source who late on Thursday accused the 27-nation bloc of introducing last-minute demands in the negotiations.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-12-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 15:24 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

A negotiated trade deal between the EU and the UK is "imminent" and expected before the end of the weekend, barring a last-minute breakdown in talks, an official with the bloc told Reuters on Friday. The official said the EU stood firm on its state aid demands.

But the person, who spoke under condition of anonymity, dismissed as spin to force concessions comments by a U.K. government source who late on Thursday accused the 27-nation bloc of introducing last-minute demands in the negotiations. The U.K. source said the chances for a breakthrough were receding.

The official also said EU leaders might have a separate gathering on Brexit this month, most likely after a videoconference meeting already scheduled for Dec.10-11.

