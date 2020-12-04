Left Menu
Narottam Mishra declared unfit to take part in Covid vaccine trial

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday said that he was declared unfit to participate in the trial for the COVID-19 vaccine and added that he is pained by the development.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-12-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 15:57 IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra consulting a doctor to participate in vaccine trial. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday said that he was declared unfit to participate in the trial for the COVID-19 vaccine and added that he is pained by the development. "I was eager to participate in the vaccine trial and through that do something for the society. I was declared unfit as per the ICMR eligibility criteria of the COVID-19 vaccine trial. It is an extremely painful development," Mishra told reporters here.

Earlier, Narottam Mishra had said he is ready to volunteer for the COVID-19 vaccine trial. Mishra had consulted a doctor to participate in the vaccine trials. However, according to sources, he was declared unfit for participating in the trials as some of his family members have tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

