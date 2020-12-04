Suspend bio-metric attendance systems at offices, says GFP

Suspend bio-metric attendance systems at offices, says GFPPTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:15 IST
The Goa Forward Party on Fridaysaid the state government must suspend bio-metric attendancemechanisms at its offices and claimed an employee in a zonaloffice in Mapusa had died of COVID-19
GFP Employees Forward Convener John Nazareth claimedat least 12 others in the department where this man workedhave tested positive for the infection and, therefore, thebio-metric attendance system must be suspended as it could beone of the causes of the virus spreading
"I have written to the state chief secretary on thisissue," he said.