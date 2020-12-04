Left Menu
Tikri, Jharoda borders closed for traffic movement due to farmers' protest

The Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) on Friday closed Tikri and Jharoda borders for traffic movement in view of the ongoing farmers' protest against the central farm laws.

04-12-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) on Friday closed Tikri and Jharoda borders for traffic movement in view of the ongoing farmers' protest against the central farm laws. In a tweet, the DTP said: "Tikri, Jharoda Borders will be closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai Border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic."

The only open borders in Haryana are Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera. The DTP further advised commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protocols by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and sanitising hands from time to time.

A large number of farmers, mostly from Punjab, have gathered in and around Delhi in protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September.The Centre is scheduled to hold the fifth round of talks with the representatives of farmers on December 5.On Thursday, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre, during which, they said the government talked of some amendments to the farm laws.Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the government has given assurance concerning minimum support price."It seems that their stand over MSP will be fine. The talks have made little progress," Tikait said.Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government has no ego and it was discussing the issues raised by farmers with an open mind."The government will discuss points that emerged at the meeting on Friday and hopes that talks will move towards finality when the next round of discussions is held on Saturday," the minister said.The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

