Pompeo says Iran 'desperately' keen to return to talks for sanctions relief

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:46 IST
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said Iran was 'desperately' signaling its willingness to return to the negotiating table to get sanctions relief, although he did not elaborate how Washington would respond.

Speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue, Pompeo did not provide proof as to how Tehran was more keen for talks. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen since 2018, when Trump abandoned Obama's 2015 nuclear deal, and restored harsh economic sanctions to pressure Tehran to negotiate stricter curbs on its nuclear program, ballistic missile development and support for regional proxy forces.

