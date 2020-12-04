Man killed in Nagpur city, three held

A 25-year-old man was brutally killed in Sadar area of the city, the police said on Friday. Gulshan Gopal Kanojiya, the deceased, was a resident Azad Chowk locality.

Karan Madavi, Sohail Ali and Anshul Singh were arrested on Friday for the alleged murder. Kanojiya and his friends had a dispute with the accused. On Thursday night, when he and his friends went to meet the accused in Goa Colony to settle the issue, the accused attacked Kanojiya with iron rods and knives, an official said.

Kanojiya was killed on the spot, he added. Further probe was on.