Will seek nod to let farmers visit Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan on tractors: BKU's Rakesh Tikait

After visiting the historical places, the farmers would return to the Ghazipur border, BKU national president Rakesh Tikait told PTI, adding many farmers who are protesting here have come to the National Capital Region for the first time and they should be allowed to see the city.He further said that in the meeting with government representatives, they would demand that the NGTs ban on 10-year-old diesel-run tractors in the NCR be revoked.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-12-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 00:24 IST
The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Friday said it will seek permission from Delhi Police to allow farmers take a round of the city on their tractors so that they can visit popular spots like the Red Fort and the Rashtrapati Bhavan. After visiting the historical places, the farmers would return to the Ghazipur border, BKU national president Rakesh Tikait told PTI, adding many farmers who are protesting here have come to the National Capital Region for the first time and they should be allowed to see the city.

He further said that in the meeting with government representatives, they would demand that the NGT's ban on 10-year-old diesel-run tractors in the NCR be revoked. "We will raise our demand to allow 10-year-old tractors ply in the NCR," Tikait said.

Meanwhile, police had an argument with agitating farmers at the UP Gate on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border after one of them drove his car too close to a senior police officer deployed there on National Highway 9 on law and order duty..

