Puducherry LG approves deposit of Rs 2200 each into BPL families accounts

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has given the approval to deposit Rs 2,200 each into the bank accounts of 1.75 lakh BPL families.

She has also given the approval to deposit Rs 1,000 each into the bank accounts of Rs 1.50 lakh APL families, in lieu of free rice for three months under the scheme for free distribution of food grains.

An official release from Lt Governor's Secretariat stated that it is recalled that during the period of COVID pandemic, the Central Government under Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojana distributed free rice in kind for 6.30 lakh BPL beneficiaries, at the rate of 5 kg rice per person per month in addition to National Food Security benefit of 5 kg rice per person per month as cash released directly into the beneficiary's bank account for eight months starting from April till November 2020. (ANI)