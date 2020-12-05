IAS officer on election duty for UP Legislative Council polls dies of heart attack

IAS officer on election duty for UP Legislative Council polls dies of heart attackPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-12-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 11:21 IST
An IAS officer on election duty for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls in Varanasi died after suffering a heart attack, an official said on Saturday
District Magistrate of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma said that Ajay Kumar Singh (50) was deployed as an observer
Singh suffered a heart attack at around 9.30 am on Friday while on his way to the counting centre and was taken to a hospital where he died on Saturday, Sharma said.