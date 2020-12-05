Left Menu
COVID-19 Vaccine should be given free to everyone: Nawab Malik

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting on COVID-19 vaccination in the country, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has said that COVID-19 vaccine should be given free to every citizen of the country.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-12-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 14:01 IST
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting on COVID-19 vaccination in the country, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has said that COVID-19 vaccine should be given free to every citizen of the country. Speaking to ANI, Malik said, "The Prime Minister held an all-party meeting and now they are saying State and Centre will decide the price, how can it be? In Bihar, they have given the assurance that vaccination will be free. We demand vaccine should be given to each Indian free of cost."

During an all-party meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed the opposition leaders that the Centre is in talks with all the state governments over the price of the vaccine and that the decision regarding the pricing will be taken keeping public health as the topmost priority. He said that a COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the next few weeks, and as soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India.

"Teams of central and state governments are working together for the vaccine distribution. India has the expertise and capacity in vaccine distribution and fares better compared to other nations," said PM Modi. "As soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. Healthcare, frontline workers, and the elderly people suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination," he stated while asking suggestions from the representatives of the party. (ANI)

