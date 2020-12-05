Left Menu
Development News Edition

Accused ignored Anvay Naik's suicide threat: Charge sheet

The charge sheet also said that Naik, who was under mental stress due to non-payment of dues by the accused, first strangled his mother Kumud, a partner in his business, before hanging himself to death.The police on Friday filed the charge sheet before a court in Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district, where the case for alleged abetment of suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother has been registered.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 16:15 IST
Accused ignored Anvay Naik's suicide threat: Charge sheet
Representative image Image Credit: YouTube / Republic World

The charge sheet filed against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others in a 2018 abetment of suicide case says that the accused did not pay heed to victim Anvay Naik's threat that he would end his life if his dues were not cleared by the trio. The charge sheet also said that Naik, who was under mental stress due to non-payment of dues by the accused, first strangled his mother Kumud, a partner in his business, before hanging himself to death.

The police on Friday filed the charge sheet before a court in Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district, where the case for alleged abetment of suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother has been registered. Besides Goswami, the other two accused named in the charge sheet are Firoze Sheikh and Nitish Sarda.

"The victim (Naik) had told them (accused) that he would commit suicide if they don't pay his dues. However, the accused ignored his threat and told him to do whatever he wants," the charge sheet said. "The accused didn't pay his dues, which caused mental stress to Naik. He first strangulated his mother, thinking that she might land in trouble as she was also a partner in his business," it said.

Naik later wrote a suicide note and then hanged himself, the charge sheet added. Police said that they have relied on the purported suicide note as the "dying declaration".

Naik's handwriting has been matched with the writing in the suicide note and forensic report indicated that he was not under pressure while writing it, police said. Police had earlier said that in his suicide note, Naik, who owned Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd, had claimed that he was ending his life due to non-payment of dues by Goswami, Firoze Sheikh of IcastX/Skimedia and Nitish Sarda of Smartworks.

Police said that as per the note, the three firms owed Naik's company Rs 83 lakh, Rs four crore and Rs 55 lakh respectively. The court will take cognisance of the charge sheet on December 16, Rahul Agarwal, advocate for one of the accused, said on Saturday.

The accused trio has been charged under IPC sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 109 (punishment for abetment) and 34 (common intention). As many as 65 persons were named as witnesses in the charge sheet that runs into 1,914 pages.

Police have listed statements of family members and staff of Naik, call data records, and information retrieved from electronic devices as evidence in the case. In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that he has ordered a fresh probe in the case after a complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik.

Goswami, Sheikh and Sarda were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in the case, but they got bail from the Supreme Court on November 11.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary asks officials to complete work related to Kumbh mela in time

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash has directed officials to complete work related to next years Kumbh mela in time. According to the Information Department of Uttarakhand, a meeting was held on Saturday in connection with the Kumbh Mel...

Village-level revenue officer in Rajasthan arrested while accepting bribe

A village-level revenue officer was arrested in Rajasthans Sirohi district on Saturday while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000, an anti-corruption bureau official said. Girdhari Dan 33 had demanded Rs 10,000 for agricultural electricity connect...

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway's first phase to be open for public from May 1

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the first phase of the Mumbai- Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi will be thrown open to public on May 1, 2021. The chief minister made the announcement after revie...

DGGI sleuths arrest two for Rs 170 cr fraudulent transactions

Nagpur, Dec 5 PTIThe Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI has arrested two proprietors of trading firms from Aurangabad in Maharashtra in connection with alleged fraudulent transactions of over Rs 170.35 crore, as per an official re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020