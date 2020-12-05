Village-level revenue officer in Rajasthan arrested while accepting bribe

A village-level revenue officer was arrested in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Saturday while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000, an anti-corruption bureau official said. Girdhari Dan (33) had demanded Rs 10,000 for agricultural electricity connection and getting a land map prepared, Additional Police Superintendent of Sirohi Narayan Singh Rajpurohit said.

He said the accused had already taken Rs 7,000 as the first installment of the bribe and he was on Saturday while receiving Rs 3,000. In another action, a sanitation employee was arrested for taking a Rs 2,500 bribe in the Pratapgarh district. The accused Ritesh Chanal (33) had demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 2,500 from staff for not marking him absent, the police officer said.

The accused was demanding a monthly bribe from several other employees, he said.