UP Congress president arrives at Ghazipur to support protesting farmers

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday arrived at Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border) to support farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

ANI | Ghazipur (New Delhi) | Updated: 05-12-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:21 IST
UP Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu at Ghazipur border today (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Saturday arrived at Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border) to support farmers protesting against the new farm laws. Speaking to ANI, Lallu said, "This government is anti-farmer. The farmers are protesting against the farm laws for the past 10 days in winter and sleeping on the roadside. Why is the government not listening to them? When a government stops listening to the people who have elected them, then it becomes a dictatorship. They want to end Minimum Support Price (MSP) and bring capitalism."

"The Congress party and I are supporting farmers in their demands. In politics, a legislator serves the people and their needs. And if the same people are on the streets fighting for their rights, it is my duty to come and support them," he added. Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting to find a solution to the ongoing agitation at the borders of the national capital.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

