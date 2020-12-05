Left Menu
Development News Edition

Religare case: Delhi court directs REL's ex-CMD to surrender before Tihar jail authorities within 2 days

A Delhi court has directed former Religare Enterprises Ltd REL CMD Sunil Godhwani, who was on interim bail since September 25, to surrender before Tihar jail authorities within two days in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd RFL, failing which he faces arrest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:47 IST
Religare case: Delhi court directs REL's ex-CMD to surrender before Tihar jail authorities within 2 days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has directed former Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) CMD Sunil Godhwani, who was on interim bail since September 25, to surrender before Tihar jail authorities within two days in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), failing which he faces arrest. The court was hearing a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking issuance of arrest warrants against Godhwani and for direction to surrender as he failed to do so on the given date, which was November 12.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said in case Godwani does not surrender in terms of the court's order, the investigating officer should arrest him and hand him over to the Tihar Jail Superintendent concerned. "The application filed by Directorate of Enforcement is allowed and non-applicant Sunil Godwani is directed to surrender before concerned Jail Superintendent, Tihar within two days of passing of this order. In case, non-applicant Sunil Godwani does not surrender in terms of this order, investigating officer shall arrest non-applicant and hand him over to concerned Jail Superintendent, Tihar.

"On non-applicant having surrendered before concerned Superintendent, Tihar Jail or on being produced by Investigating Officer, concerned Jail Superintendent shall accept the surrender or production of non-applicant," the court said in its order passed on December 4. According to the ED application, Godhwani was granted interim bail for three weeks in September on account of his father-in-law's death. The interim bail was extended for 10 days on October 15 and Godhwani was to surrender before the jail authorities on October 26.

Godhwani filed an application on the strength of the Delhi High Court's order passed on October 20, which stated that all undertrials whose interim bail period was extended during the COVID-19 lockdown have to surrender in a phased manner between November 2 and November 13, the application said. It further said that the trial court had on October 29 directed the accused to surrender on November 12 but he failed to do so on the specific date.

The application further noted that the Supreme Court had on October 29 stayed the high court's October 20 order. ED's Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana claimed that Godhwani was taking advantage of both the high court's and the apex court's orders and he cannot swing both ways.

The public prosecutor further stated that the order of the trial court by which he was directed to surrender on November 12 was not stayed and hence he was duty bound to follow the order. Advocate Rajat Katyal, appearing for Godhwani, opposed ED's application saying the top court had issued notice in the matter for November 26 and hence his interim bail automatically stood extended till then.

On non-applicant having surrendered before concerned Superintendent, Tihar Jail or on being produced by Investigating Officer, concerned Jail Superintendent shall accept the surrender or production of non-applicant. Former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder Singh, Godhwani and others were arrested in a case by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police last year, for allegedly diverting Religare Finvest Ltd's money and investing in other companies.

The EOW registered an FIR in March last year after it received a complaint from RFL's Manpreet Suri against Shivinder, Godhwani and others, alleging that loans were taken by them while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies. ED lodged a money laundering case based on this. RFL is a group firm of REL, which was earlier promoted by Malvinder and his brother Shivinder.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu CM, AIADMK leaders pay tribute to J Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paid their homage to the late AIADMK leader and the former state Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa here on Saturday.Attending an event at Jayalalithaas m...

Thousands pay tribute to Thai royals amid calls for reform

Thousands of people gathered in Bangkok on Saturday to show their devotion to the Thai monarchy on the birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorns late father, after months of street protests led by a youth movement demanding reform to royal powe...

Jadeja is grossly underrated and deserves more respect: Kaif

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif feels that Ravindra Jadejas all-round skills has been grossly underrated and the team will miss him in the remainder two games of the three-match T20I series against Australia. Jadeja was ruled out of the ...

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway's first phase to be open for public from May 1

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the first phase of the Mumbai- Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi will be thrown open to public on May 1, 2021. The chief minister made the announcement after revie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020