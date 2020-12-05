Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway's Yara says Belarus potash supplier must stop punishing workers

Belarus's state-run potash miner Belaruskali must stop punishing workers for taking part in strikes and anti-government protests, and also needs to improve workplace safety, one of the company's biggest customers said on Saturday.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:53 IST
Norway's Yara says Belarus potash supplier must stop punishing workers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Belarus's state-run potash miner Belaruskali must stop punishing workers for taking part in strikes and anti-government protests, and also needs to improve workplace safety, one of the company's biggest customers said on Saturday. Norway's Yara ASA, which is among the world's largest fertiliser companies and a leading buyer of potash from Belaruskali, said the situation at the Belarusian firm was "not tenable".

Belaruskali did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "We need to see imminent and substantial improvements in the conditions for, and relations with Belaruskali's workforce, and an end to the use of reprisals as well as improved occupational safety conditions," Yara Chief Executive Svein Tore Holsether said in a statement.

"We are particularly concerned by numerous reports of dismissals of workers who have expressed their democratic rights in a peaceful manner," he said. Holsether, who visited Belaruskali in September to make his position clear, did not say whether Yara would sever business ties with the potash miner.

Belarus has been rocked by mass protests since an Aug. 9 presidential election which veteran incumbent Alexander Lukashenko said he won - an assertion contested by his opponents, who say the vote was rigged and want him to quit. In August, a strike leader at Belaruskali was sentenced to 15 days in prison, and last month the company said 49 workers had been fired for taking part in a strike.

"Despite our continued efforts to bring about change through dialogue, we have not seen significant improvements in the situation for Belaruskali workers," Holsether said.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu CM, AIADMK leaders pay tribute to J Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paid their homage to the late AIADMK leader and the former state Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa here on Saturday.Attending an event at Jayalalithaas m...

Thousands pay tribute to Thai royals amid calls for reform

Thousands of people gathered in Bangkok on Saturday to show their devotion to the Thai monarchy on the birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorns late father, after months of street protests led by a youth movement demanding reform to royal powe...

Jadeja is grossly underrated and deserves more respect: Kaif

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif feels that Ravindra Jadejas all-round skills has been grossly underrated and the team will miss him in the remainder two games of the three-match T20I series against Australia. Jadeja was ruled out of the ...

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway's first phase to be open for public from May 1

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the first phase of the Mumbai- Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi will be thrown open to public on May 1, 2021. The chief minister made the announcement after revie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020