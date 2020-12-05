Left Menu
HC asks Delhi Police to add homebuyer as victim in Rudra Buildwell case

The Delhi High Court has directed Delhi Police to add Kapil Aggarwal as a victim and examine him as a witness in the case against Rudra Buildwell Private Limited, a Rudra group company, its promotor Mukesh Khurana and Babita Khurana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has directed Delhi Police to add Kapil Aggarwal as a victim and examine him as a witness in the case against Rudra Buildwell Private Limited, a Rudra group company, its promotor Mukesh Khurana and Babita Khurana. A bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna, while disposing of the plea on Friday, said that the name of the petitioner be included as one of the victims in the said FIR in the circumstances and his statement be recorded under Section 161 Code of Criminal Procedure as per rules.

The petition, filed by Kapil Aggarwal through advocate Syed Urfee Haider, had said that he has also been cheated by the builder as he deposited the money with the builder in 2013 and duly executed builder-buyer agreement on December 5, 2013, but neither the flat was allotted to him nor his money refunded. Mukesh Khurana, promoter of Rudra Group of companies, which has several projects in Delhi-NCR, was arrested on November 3, 2020, on an FIR registered by another home-buyer Sunita Singh, in connection to Pavo Real Project of Rudra Buildwell Realty Pvt Ltd.

He is facing complaints registered by various customers for delay in delivery of Rudra's Serra Bella/Pavo Real Housing Project in Indirapuram. Delhi Police had investigated his role in the alleged offences and a chargesheet was filed against him in the matter. (ANI)

