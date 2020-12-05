CRPF jawan injured after shooting self in Srinagar
A CRPF personnel was critically injured after he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle inside a camp in the Wazirbagh area of the city on Saturday, police said. Constable Yogesh Kumar of 117 Bn CRPF, camped at Wazirbagh, fired upon himself with his service rifle, a police official said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 18:55 IST
