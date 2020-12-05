Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven Delhi borders closed in view of farmers' protest

The Delhi traffic police have closed seven borders, including Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri, Jharoda, for any traffic movement in view of the farmers' protest against the farm laws, which entered its 10th day on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:26 IST
Seven Delhi borders closed in view of farmers' protest
Farmers protest near Gautam Budh Dwar on Delhi-Noida Link Road. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi traffic police have closed seven borders, including Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri, Jharoda, for any traffic movement in view of the farmers' protest against the farm laws, which entered its 10th day on Saturday. In a series of tweets, the police issued the traffic alert at 8:10 pm.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternative routes via Safiabad,Saboli,NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway," it said. "Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available open borders to Haryana are following borders: Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders," the police said.

"Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicle like cars and two-wheelers. The Gazipur border on NH-24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi," it added. "The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND," the police tweeted.

The traffic in Delhi and around border areas of Delhi continued to remain affected due to farmers' protest which has entered in its 10th day. After its fifth round of talks on Saturday with farmer leaders remained inconclusive, the Centre has announced another meeting on December 9.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today reassured the agitating farmers that central government is ready to resolve all their issues. He also said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will continue and there is "no threat to it." Meanwhile, the proposed nationwide shutdown called by the protesting farmers will be held on December 8.

Farmers Union leaders said they want a complete repeal of the new agricultural laws. "We said at the beginning of meeting that our demand is withdrawal of laws. We don't want amendment of the laws. We took a firm stand. Finally we were told that the next meeting will be held on December 9. It seems the government will definitely roll back the laws," Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha said.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Karnataka executive adopts resolutions for laws against

The BJPs Karnataka state executive on Saturday adopted resolutions for the passage and implementation of legislations against inter-faith marriages and cow slaughter in the state. State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said the government w...

BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' campaign marred by sporadic violence, party demands President's Rule

Sporadic clashes between ruling TMC and the opposition BJP activists on Saturday marred the saffron partys anti-government campaign in West Bengal leaving more than a dozen people injured and prompting it to demand the imposition of Preside...

BJP won despite opposition unity in Bihar, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that despite opposition unity in Bihar where Congress sided with parties with Marxist-Leninist ideology, BJP won 74 seats out of the 110 seats it contested. Bihar ele...

Do not test the patience of farmers: Cong to PM

The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to test the patience of farmers and said he should immediately repeal the black farm laws after apologising to them. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that farmers in Bihar are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020