Valiant heroes of 1971 Liberation War to be honoured on Vijay Diwas

December 16 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces and the Mukti-Bahini over Pakistan.The historic military victory resulted in Pakistan ceding control of then East Pakistan, thus paving the way for the birth of the sovereign nation of Bangladesh.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 23:55 IST
The Eastern Command of the Indian Army will pay homage to the valiant heroes of India and Bangladesh who took part in the Liberation War of 1971, which led to the birth of a new nation, on December 16 here, Major General General Service (MGGS) V Sreehari said on Saturday. December 16 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces and the Mukti-Bahini over Pakistan.

The historic military victory resulted in Pakistan ceding control of then East Pakistan, thus paving the way for the birth of the sovereign nation of Bangladesh. "Vijay Diwas is a historical event for the Eastern Command in particular. It is a very good example of people's aspirations being ably supported by decisive military action that led to the birth of a new nation in 1971," he said.

The credit of this victory over Pakistan is equally shared by the people of Bangladesh and the Indian Armed Forces, MGGS Sreehari said. The Eastern Command will host 30 Mukti Joddhas (Freedom Fighters) and six serving members of Bangladesh Defence forces this year, Sreehari said.

In view of the Covid health protocols, not many events have been scheduled this year, he said. The Mukti Joddhas and the serving members of the Bangladesh defence forces will lay wreaths on the War Memorial at Fort William on Vijay DIwas.

Bangladesh deputy high commissioner in Kolkata, Toufique Hasan, said that 2020 being the centenary birth year of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibar Rahaman, there were plans to celebrate the occasion in a big way, but programmes had to be curtailed owing to the COVID situation. RMS RMS

