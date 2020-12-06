Working to make India free of discrimination only truthful way to pay homage to Ambedkar: Rahul

Working to make India free of discrimination only truthful way to pay homage to Ambedkar: RahulPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 10:26 IST
Working to make India free of all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to B R Ambedkar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on the occasion of the Dalit icon's death anniversary on Sunday.
Ambedkar considered the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, passed away in 1956.
"Today we remember Dr Ambedkar's contribution to nation building. Working to make India free from all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to him," Gandhi said in a tweet.
