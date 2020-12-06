Left Menu
Development News Edition

16 injured in fire after cylinder blast in Mumbai building

The condition of four people, including a minor girl and a woman, is reported to be critical as they received 70 per cent to 95 per cent burns, a fire official said.The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 12:49 IST
16 injured in fire after cylinder blast in Mumbai building
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sixteen people were injured in a fire that broke out after a cylinder blast in a ground-plus- four floor residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, officials said. The condition of four people, including a minor girl and a woman, is reported to be critical as they received 70 per cent to 95 per cent burns, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality, he said. "There was a cylinder blast after gas leakage. The wall of a room collapsed after the blast," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednedkar told PTI.

"I personally visited the spot. The condition of a minor girl is stated to be critical and she is referred to Masina Hospital (at Byculla in south Mumbai)," she said. The blast led to a fire in the premises, injuring 16 people, a fire official said.

The injured persons have been taken to KEM Hospital and Global Hospital in Parel area and other medical facilities, the official said. It was a 'level-one' (minor) fire. Two water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by around 7.50 am, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports record 29,039 new COVID-19 cases

Russia reported a record high of 29,039 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the national total to 2,460,770 since the pandemic began.Authorities confirmed 457 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the official national d...

Cricket-First ODI between S Africa, England abandoned after positive COVID-19 cases -SuperSport

Sundays One Day International between South Africa and England in Paarl has been abandoned after two hotel workers in the teams bio-secure environment tested positive for the coronavirus, match host broadcaster SuperSport reported. The star...

Britain's Queen Elizabeth may go public after having COVID vaccine, Times reports

Britains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip may let it be known once they have received a vaccine against COVID-19, The Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed royal aides. The 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old spouse are ...

Maha: Man held for raping visually impaired minor stepdaughter

Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his six-year-old visually impaired stepdaughter in Maharashtras Thane district, a police official said on Sunday. The girls mother married the 44-year-old accused, a resident of Mumbra townshi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020