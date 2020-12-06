16 injured in fire after cylinder blast in Mumbai building

Sixteen people were injured in a fire that broke out after a cylinder blast in a ground-plus- four floor residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, officials said. The condition of four people, including a minor girl and a woman, is reported to be critical as they received 70 per cent to 95 per cent burns, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality, he said. "There was a cylinder blast after gas leakage. The wall of a room collapsed after the blast," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednedkar told PTI.

"I personally visited the spot. The condition of a minor girl is stated to be critical and she is referred to Masina Hospital (at Byculla in south Mumbai)," she said. The blast led to a fire in the premises, injuring 16 people, a fire official said.

The injured persons have been taken to KEM Hospital and Global Hospital in Parel area and other medical facilities, the official said. It was a 'level-one' (minor) fire. Two water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by around 7.50 am, he said.