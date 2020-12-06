Irish Foreign Minister has 'very strong view' EU-UK deal can be done - newspaper

Irish Foreign Minister has 'very strong view' EU-UK deal can be done - newspaperReuters | Dublin | Updated: 06-12-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 13:27 IST
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has a "very strong view" that a trade deal can be secured between Britain and the European Union, Ireland's Sunday Independent newspaper quoted him as saying.
"We are more likely to get a deal than not because I think it's in everybody's interest," the newspaper quoted Coveney as saying on Saturday evening.
