Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Man suffocates to death after fire at building in Thane

A 76-year-old man died after inhaling dense smoke following a fire in a residential building in Maharashtras Thane district in the wee hours of Sunday, a police official said. The deceased, identified as Gopalkrishnan Nair, was a resident of third floor of the building, the official said.PTI COR GK GK.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-12-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 13:34 IST
Maha: Man suffocates to death after fire at building in Thane

A 76-year-old man died after inhaling dense smoke following a fire in a residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Sunday, a police official said. The blaze erupted due to a short-circuit around 2.30 am in the electric meter room of the building, located opposite Central police station in Ulhasnagar township, and two motorcycles parked near it also caught fire, he said.

As thick smoke engulfed the building, some of its residents tried to rush to the terrace, but it was locked. The elderly man then ran down to get the keys from the security guard, but collapsed due to the heavy smoke. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Local firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames after about an hour, he said. The deceased, identified as Gopalkrishnan Nair, was a resident of third floor of the building, the official said.

PTI COR GK GK.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports record 29,039 new COVID-19 cases

Russia reported a record high of 29,039 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the national total to 2,460,770 since the pandemic began.Authorities confirmed 457 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the official national d...

Cricket-First ODI between S Africa, England abandoned after positive COVID-19 cases -SuperSport

Sundays One Day International between South Africa and England in Paarl has been abandoned after two hotel workers in the teams bio-secure environment tested positive for the coronavirus, match host broadcaster SuperSport reported. The star...

Britain's Queen Elizabeth may go public after having COVID vaccine, Times reports

Britains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip may let it be known once they have received a vaccine against COVID-19, The Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed royal aides. The 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old spouse are ...

Maha: Man held for raping visually impaired minor stepdaughter

Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his six-year-old visually impaired stepdaughter in Maharashtras Thane district, a police official said on Sunday. The girls mother married the 44-year-old accused, a resident of Mumbra townshi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020