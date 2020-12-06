UP: 3 men steal cash from petrol pump staff at gunpoint

Three armed men robbed cash from petrol pump attendants in Simbhalka village of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday evening, according to SHO Satpal Singh.

He said the men came on a bike and looted cash from four employees -- Sonu, Sachin, Subhash and Billu -- at gunpoint. The exact amount is not yet known, police said, adding that the accused escaped after threatening them.

Upon receiving information, a senior police officer rushed to the spot and launched an investigation..