Left Menu
Development News Edition

Girl alleges gangrape in moving van in UP's Bulandshahr

Police have registered a case and are questioning one of the accused named in the written complaint by the girl, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.According to the complaint, the victim claimed that she was going to a shop for some work on December 3 when a van came to a halt and 3-4 boys pulled her into the vehicle.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 06-12-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 16:40 IST
Girl alleges gangrape in moving van in UP's Bulandshahr

A girl has accused four youths of gang-raping her in a moving vehicle after abducting her in the Chhatari police station area here, police said on Sunday. Police have registered a case and are questioning one of the accused named in the written complaint by the girl, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

According to the complaint, the victim claimed that she was going to a shop for some work on December 3 when a van came to a halt and 3-4 boys pulled her into the vehicle. They took her to Bairamnagar road, where they allegedly raped her and made a video of their act. She alleged that they threatened to kill her parents if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The girl also alleged that the main accused reached her house with 2-3 people on Saturday morning and threatened to kill her family members if she registered a case against him. During questioning, the main accused named in the complaint denied his involvement, the police said.

He claimed there was a dispute between his father and the girl's mother over the payment of Rs 2,000 as a "commission" to her for helping him get a loan of Rs 30,000 before Diwali, due to which there were frequent quarrels, they said. The accused claimed that he was called to the girl's house on Saturday afternoon, and there was an argument between him and the girl's father.

Police are carrying out an in-depth investigating, the SSP said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM6 MH-UDDHAV-AKALI DAL Thackeray, SAD on same page over rights of states Chandumajra Mumbai Shiromani Akali Dal MP Prem Singh Chandumajra on Sunday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackera...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of second T20I between India and Australia in Sydney. Post-match press conference copies from Sydney.Report of ISL match between Mumbai FC and Odisha FC. Report...

Judge's death: Guj HC, other courts to remain shut on Monday

The Gujarat High Court and subordinate courts in the state will remain closed on Monday on account of the death of Justice G R Udhwani, the HC said on Sunday. Justice Udhwani 59, the sitting HC judge, tested positive for COVID-19 on Novembe...

72-year-old dies trying to save his cows, calves from fire

A 72-year-old farmer has died of burn injuries he received during an attempt to save his cows and calves trapped inside a burning thatched cowshed here, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said the incident happened...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020