Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge's death: Guj HC, other courts to remain shut on Monday

A full court reference via video conference will also be held at the HC on Monday to offer him tributes and condolences.Justice Udhwani, who hailed from Ahmedabad, was elevated as additional judge of the high court on November 12, 2012 and was confirmed as a permanent judge on July 10, 2014.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-12-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 17:03 IST
Judge's death: Guj HC, other courts to remain shut on Monday

The Gujarat High Court and subordinate courts in the state will remain closed on Monday on account of the death of Justice G R Udhwani, the HC said on Sunday. Justice Udhwani (59), the sitting HC judge, tested positive for COVID-19 on November 19 and died at a private hospital here on Saturday due to complications arising out of the infection.

The high court in a notification said a holiday is declared on Monday in the Gujarat HC and subordinate courts as well as their offices in the state on account of the sad demise of Justice G R Udhwani. A full court reference via video conference will also be held at the HC on Monday to offer him tributes and condolences.

Justice Udhwani, who hailed from Ahmedabad, was elevated as additional judge of the high court on November 12, 2012 and was confirmed as a permanent judge on July 10, 2014. Before that, he served as registrar general of the high court between June 20, 2011 and November 11, 2012.

He had also served as registrar of the high court. In his legal career spanning over three decades, he had also served as judge of the city civil court in Ahmedabad and as additional judge of a special POTA ((Prevention of Terrorism Act) court.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM6 MH-UDDHAV-AKALI DAL Thackeray, SAD on same page over rights of states Chandumajra Mumbai Shiromani Akali Dal MP Prem Singh Chandumajra on Sunday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackera...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of second T20I between India and Australia in Sydney. Post-match press conference copies from Sydney.Report of ISL match between Mumbai FC and Odisha FC. Report...

Judge's death: Guj HC, other courts to remain shut on Monday

The Gujarat High Court and subordinate courts in the state will remain closed on Monday on account of the death of Justice G R Udhwani, the HC said on Sunday. Justice Udhwani 59, the sitting HC judge, tested positive for COVID-19 on Novembe...

72-year-old dies trying to save his cows, calves from fire

A 72-year-old farmer has died of burn injuries he received during an attempt to save his cows and calves trapped inside a burning thatched cowshed here, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said the incident happened...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020