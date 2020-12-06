SCOREBOARD, Second T20: IND vs AUS

SCOREBOARD, Second T20: IND vs AUSPTI | Sydney | Updated: 06-12-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 17:25 IST
India: KL Rahul c Swepson b Andrew Tye 30 Shikhar Dhawan c Swepson b Zampa 52 Virat Kohli c Wade b Daniel Sams 40 Sanju Samson c Steven Smith b Swepson 15 Hardik Pandya not out 42 Shreyas Iyer not out 12 Extra: (LB-1, W-2, NB-1) 4 Total: (for four wickets in 19.4 overs) 195 Fall of Wickets: 1-56, 2-95, 3-120, 4-149
Bowling: Daniel Sams 3.4-0-41-1, Sean Abbott 2-0-17-0,Andrew Tye 4-0-47-1, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-19-0,Mitchell Swepson 4-0-25-1, Moises Henriques 1-0-9-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-36-1.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanju Samson
- Swepson
- Dhawan
- W-2
- Steven Smith
- Virat Kohli
- Adam Zampa
