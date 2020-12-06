Drug peddler held; narcotics and cash worth Rs 24 lakh seized
Mumbai police have arrested a drug peddler in the city and recovered from him MD drug and cash, collectively worth over Rs 24 lakh, an official said on Sunday.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 19:06 IST
Mumbai police have arrested a drug peddler in the city and recovered from him MD drug and cash, collectively worth over Rs 24 lakh, an official said on Sunday. Accused Shakeel Qureshi (50) was caught on Saturday night on J J Road in South Mumbai by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Ghatkopar and the Azad Maidan unit, he said.
"Police arrested the accused when he was in the process of delivering the drug. Later, a search was conducted at his house, where more quantity of MD drug and cash of over Rs four lakh was recovered," the official said. "During the probe, it came to light that Qureshi is one of the biggest drug suppliers in the city. Since he resides in a plush apartment, nobody suspected him to be a drug peddler," he added.
Police said that he has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and investigation was on..
