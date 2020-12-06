UP: 3 robbers, who fled with cash from petrol pump, arrested in encounter with police

Three men, who allegedly stole cash from a petrol pump, were arrested after an encounter in Kandhla area of Shamli district on Sunday, police said. The three men robbed cash from petrol pump attendants in Simbhalka village of the Shamli district on Saturday evening.

In an exchange of fire near Khandrawli village on Sunday, the police intercepted and surrounded five men holed up in a car in sugarcane fields, said Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra. During the encounter, the three accused -- Sunny, Rohit and Vishal Panwar -- sustained bullet injuries and were later arrested. Two accomplices escaped from the spot and a search is on for them.

They have confessed to looting the petrol pump attendants, the SP said, adding that the accused had also committed a loot earlier in Saharanpur district. The injured robbers were shifted to a hospital.