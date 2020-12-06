Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 held, 2 booked for bid to trap bizman in false drugs case

Two of the accused, Nikita Meshram 28 and Manmeetsingh Harwindarsingh Takkhar 22, have been arrested, while two others, prime-accused Amrindarsingh alias Gaurav Bagga and drug peddler Kanni, are absconding, police said.The accused had hatched a conspiracy to implicate the victim and his sons over a land dispute, they said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-12-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 22:47 IST
2 held, 2 booked for bid to trap bizman in false drugs case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police have registered a case against four persons, including a woman, for allegedly trying to implicate a businessman in a false case of drugs in Nagpur, an official said on Sunday. Two of the accused, Nikita Meshram (28) and Manmeetsingh Harwindarsingh Takkhar (22), have been arrested, while two others, prime-accused Amrindarsingh alias Gaurav Bagga and drug peddler Kanni, are absconding, police said.

The accused had hatched a conspiracy to implicate the victim and his sons over a land dispute, they said. "As per the plan, Bagga bought mephedrone (MD) drug through drug peddler Kanni to trap the businessman. The drug was delivered to Nikita," the official said.

"On Saturday evening, Takkhar and Nikita reached the victim's shop in Quetta Colony area posing as customer. She secretly dumped around 4 grams of drug in packet under the counter and left from the place. However, another customer noticed her act and alerted the victim's son," the official said. "The shop owner's son picked up the packet and threw it outside the shop. One of the accused later called the police and told them that some banned drug was lying in the shop. Accordingly, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) raided the shop, but could not find anything," he said.

Meanwhile, the victim suspected the role of Bagga in the episode and informed the police about it. After going through the CCTV footage, the police caught Nikita and Takkhar. The accused will be produced in a court on Monday.

A case was registered at Lakadganj police station against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Senior police official held for amassing assets illegally

Hyderabad, Dec 6 PTI A senior police official was on Sunday taken into custody by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB inKamareddy district of Telangana for allegedly amassing wealth worth over Rs 2 crore illegally. On December 4, a case was regi...

One dead, 3 injured in explosion during land-levelling work

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a blast, apparently of some explosive material, during land-levelling work in Sangli district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred in Tasgaon tehsils B...

Rugby-France turn potential farce into show of force despite England defeat

France felt equally proud and frustrated after their inexperienced team conceded a 22-19 sudden-death defeat by England in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham on Sunday.Les Bleus, whose starting XV boasted 68 caps to Englands 772, re...

Venezuela votes for parliament as opposition denounces fraud

Venezuelans voted on Sunday to choose a new congress in an election the opposition is boycotting and most Western nations call a fraud by President Nicolas Maduro to retake the last state institution not in the hands of the ruling Socialist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020