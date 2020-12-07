Left Menu
5 arrested in Delhi after encounter; police probing terror links

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 10:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five people were arrested after an encounter with police in East Delhi's Shakarpur area and it is suspected that some of them might have links to terror groups, officials said on Monday

Two of them are from Punjab and three belong to Kashmir, they said

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, "We have apprehended five persons after an exchange of fire. Weapons and other incriminating material have also been recovered from their possession." Some of them are suspected to have links with terror groups but this is being verified, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

