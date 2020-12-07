Six suspected supporters of Indonesian cleric killed in a clash -police

Six suspected supporters of Indonesian cleric killed in a clash -policeReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 07-12-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 11:54 IST
Six suspected supporters of Indonesian Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab were killed in a clash with police on Monday, Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran told reporters. The incident occurred just after midnight on a highway when a police car was attacked while following a car believed to be carrying supporters of the cleric, resulting in a shoot out, Fadil said.
The police have been investigating the controversial cleric for violations of health protocols during the pandemic after large gatherings to celebrate his return to the world's biggest Muslim majority country from self exile in Saudi Arabia.
