Rajnath Singh pays tribute to armed forces on 'Armed Forces Flag Day'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday paid tribute to the Indian forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and reminded the country to ensure the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 12:20 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo Credit: Rajnath Singh Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday paid tribute to the Indian forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day and reminded the country to ensure the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families. "On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and service of the Indian Armed Forces. This day reminds us of our solemn duty to ensure the welfare of Ex-Servicemen, differently-abled soldiers and the families of those who lost their lives defending the nation," Defence Minister tweeted.

Appealing people to contribute in Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) to honour sacrifices made by soldiers in the line of duty, Union Defence Minister last week had announced that 'Armed Forces Flag Day' would be celebrated throughout December. Speaking to ANI, Singh had said, "Centre and States along with Sainik Board will celebrate 'Armed Forces Flag Day' throughout December. It's our national responsibility to support families of our security personnel, who have lost their lives or suffered injuries in the line of duty."

Although December 7 is commemorated as 'Armed Forces Flag Day' every year, this year Centre has announced that the whole month would be celebrated as 'Armed Forces Flag Day' to honour the sacrifices by armed forces in the line of duty. "I appeal to everyone to contribute towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Let us express our commitment to our country and the Armed Forces," Singh added.

The collected fund is used for the welfare of the Armed Forces personnel and ex-servicemen and also to rehabilitate battle causalities. Small flags are also distributed on this day in return for donations. (ANI)

