Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru, Dec 7 (PTI) Following are today's

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-12-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:59 IST
Bengaluru, Dec 7 (PTI) Following are today's

commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4400-4900: Medium 4000-4400: Jowar 2600-3200: Jaggery Cube 4000-4200: Jaggery ball 4300-4500: Coriander Seed 8500-10000:Chilies fine 32000-35000: Potato Big 3200-3600: Medium 3200-3500: Onion Big 2500-3000: Medium 2000-2500: Small 1500-2000:Tamarind 8000-16000: Garlic 8000-12000: Horsegram 2800-3200:Wheat 2500-2800 Turmeric 8000-9500: Turdhal 8800-10300:Greengramdhal 9200-9800: Black gram dal 9600-12600: BengalGramdhal 6200-7000: Mustard 5600-6200: Gingely 11000-11500:Sugar 3700-3800: Groundnut Seed 9000-10000: Copra 10000-10500

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1070-1620 Coconut oil(10kg):1900-2200 Gingelly oil: 1700-3000 Ghee (5kg): 2100-2700.PTI DVR SSPTI PTI

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Omega Seiki ties up with CK Motors for electric three-wheeler sales in South India

Omega Seiki Mobility on Monday announced a partnership with CK Motors for sales and services of its entire electric three-wheeler range in South India. The partnership will cover Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducher...

Romanian leftist Social Democrats lead in parliamentary vote-partial results

Romanias opposition Social Democrats PSD won Sundays general election with just under 30 of votes in both houses of parliament, partial official results showed on Monday, confirming a preliminary independent count.The centrist Liberals of P...

Gwalior, Orchha in UNESCO world heritage cities list: MP Govt

The historical fort cities of Gwalior and Orchha in Madhya Pradesh have been included in the list of UNESCOs world heritage cities under its urban landscape city programme, according to the state government. An official of the governments p...

Coco chips’ biz on augmenting scale in Sri Lanka despite Covid-19 pandemic

The sound of a coconut cracking open breaks the silence in Lavanya Nadarajas kitchen at her home in Mullaitivu, in the north of Sri Lanka.Small, white flakes fall rapidly into a bowl as 39-year old Nadaraja moves the broken half of coconut ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020