PM Modi to address India Mobile Congress 2020 virtually tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on December 8 at 10:45 am. IMC 2020 is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). It will be held from December 8-10.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed that the aim of IMC 2020 is to align PM Modi's vision to promote 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', 'Digital Inclusivity', 'Sustainable Development', entrepreneurship and innovation. "It also aims to drive foreign and local investments, encourage R&D in the telecom and emerging technology sectors," the PMO added.

IMC 2020 will see the participation from various ministries, the telecom CEOs, global CEOs, and domain experts in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, cloud and edge computing, blockchain, cyber-security, smart cities and automation. (ANI)