PM Modi to address India Mobile Congress 2020 virtually tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on December 8 at 10ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on December 8 at 10:45 am. IMC 2020 is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). It will be held from December 8-10.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed that the aim of IMC 2020 is to align PM Modi's vision to promote 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', 'Digital Inclusivity', 'Sustainable Development', entrepreneurship and innovation. "It also aims to drive foreign and local investments, encourage R&D in the telecom and emerging technology sectors," the PMO added.
IMC 2020 will see the participation from various ministries, the telecom CEOs, global CEOs, and domain experts in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, cloud and edge computing, blockchain, cyber-security, smart cities and automation. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Narendra Modi
- PM Modi's
- 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
ALSO READ
Will meet our goal of 175 GW of renewable energy well before target of 2022; now we are seeking to achieve 450 GW by 2030: PM Modi at G20.
India has adopted low carbon and climate resilient development practices: PM Modi at G20 event.
We are focused on saving citizens, economy from pandemic; equally important to focus on fighting climate change: PM Modi at G20.
PM Modi likely to hold virtual meetings with states over COVID situation, vaccine distribution plan
Highlighted India's efforts for inclusive development through participatory approach: PM Modi on his G20 address on summit's second day.