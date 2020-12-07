Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai, Dec 7 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS5 KA-LD RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth has gurukripa, is a man of his word, says his elder brother Bengaluru Ahead of launching his political party next month, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth paid a visit to his elder brother R Sathyanarayana Rao in Bengaluru, where he grew up.MES5 KL-ACTIVIST-MURDER CPIM activist stabbed to death Kollam A 52-year-old CPIM activist was stabbed to death near here, allegedly by a BJP worker, police said on Monday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-12-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:05 IST
Chennai, Dec 7 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana logs 517 new cases, 2 deaths push toll to 1,474 Hyderabad: Telangana reported 517 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to nearly 2.74 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,474, the state government said on Monday. MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry adds 26 new coronavirus cases, one death takes toll to 615 Puducherry: Puducherry added 26 new COVID-19 cases while one related fatality pushed the toll in the union territory to 615, a top Health department official said on Monday.

MDS4 KA-ISRO India's human space flight mission likely to be delayed by one year due to pandemic Bengaluru: India's first human space flight mission Gaganyaan is likely to be delayed by one year due to the adverse impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) officials. MDS5 KA-LD RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth has 'gurukripa', is a man of his word, says his elder brother Bengaluru: Ahead of launching his political party next month, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth paid a visit to his elder brother R Sathyanarayana Rao in Bengaluru, where he grew up.

MES5 KL-ACTIVIST-MURDER CPI(M) activist stabbed to death Kollam: A 52-year-old CPI(M) activist was stabbed to death near here, allegedly by a BJP worker, police said on Monday. MES9 KA-LAWS Law against "love jihad" during next session: Karnataka Minister Bengaluru: The anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the ongoing winter session of the Karnataka legislature, while a law against "love jihad" will be taken up in the next session, State Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday.

MES8 TN-CM-COMMISSION Commission on caste data will be led by former HC judge: TN CM Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday said a commission to gather quantifiable caste wise data and submit a report to the government would be headed by former judge of the Madras High Court, A Kulasekaran.PTI SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Cops detain Akhilesh Yadav after he sits on dharna on road, breaks cordon

Police took Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav into custody on Monday after party workers led by him broke through a security cordon to sit on a dharna in the heart of the city to oppose the new farm bills. Yadav was detained for violatin...

Luck isn't really on our side: Holding after defeat against Tottenham

After suffering a defeat against Tottenham, Arsenals Rob Holding said his team needs a bit of luck to turn their fortunes around. Arsenal witnessed a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Were going through a bit of ...

Nissan receives 5,000 bookings for its compact SUV Magnite

Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has received 5,000 bookings for its newly launched compact SUV, Magnite, with majority of the bookings for the top variants. In addition, the company has also received over 50,000 enquiries for the vehic...

ISL 7: NorthEast United rope in Alison Kharsyntiew as assistant coach

NorthEast United FC have appointed former Shillong Lajong head coach Alison Kharsyntiew as their Indian assistant coach. The 33-year-old, who hails from Shillong is an AFC A-license holder and was in charge of the Shillong club for two year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020