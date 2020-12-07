Chennai, Dec 7 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.
MDS5 KA-LD RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth has gurukripa, is a man of his word, says his elder brother Bengaluru Ahead of launching his political party next month, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth paid a visit to his elder brother R Sathyanarayana Rao in Bengaluru, where he grew up.MES5 KL-ACTIVIST-MURDER CPIM activist stabbed to death Kollam A 52-year-old CPIM activist was stabbed to death near here, allegedly by a BJP worker, police said on Monday.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-12-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:05 IST
MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana logs 517 new cases, 2 deaths push toll to 1,474 Hyderabad: Telangana reported 517 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to nearly 2.74 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,474, the state government said on Monday. MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry adds 26 new coronavirus cases, one death takes toll to 615 Puducherry: Puducherry added 26 new COVID-19 cases while one related fatality pushed the toll in the union territory to 615, a top Health department official said on Monday.
MDS4 KA-ISRO India's human space flight mission likely to be delayed by one year due to pandemic Bengaluru: India's first human space flight mission Gaganyaan is likely to be delayed by one year due to the adverse impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) officials. MDS5 KA-LD RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth has 'gurukripa', is a man of his word, says his elder brother Bengaluru: Ahead of launching his political party next month, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth paid a visit to his elder brother R Sathyanarayana Rao in Bengaluru, where he grew up.
MES5 KL-ACTIVIST-MURDER CPI(M) activist stabbed to death Kollam: A 52-year-old CPI(M) activist was stabbed to death near here, allegedly by a BJP worker, police said on Monday. MES9 KA-LAWS Law against "love jihad" during next session: Karnataka Minister Bengaluru: The anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the ongoing winter session of the Karnataka legislature, while a law against "love jihad" will be taken up in the next session, State Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Monday.
MES8 TN-CM-COMMISSION Commission on caste data will be led by former HC judge: TN CM Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday said a commission to gather quantifiable caste wise data and submit a report to the government would be headed by former judge of the Madras High Court, A Kulasekaran.PTI SS PTI PTI.
