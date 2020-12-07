Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM asks Lokayukta to probe corruption charges against expelled BJD MLA

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday referred the complaint of corruption against expelled BJD MLA Pradeep Panigrahi to the Lokayukta for investigation. The Gopalpur MLA was accused of collecting money in the name of providing jobs in a private company on behalf of Akash Kumar Pathak, son of suspended forest officer Abhay Kant Pathak.Patnaik, also the BJD president, had expelled Panigrahi from the party for anti-people activities on November 29.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-12-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:55 IST
Odisha CM asks Lokayukta to probe corruption charges against expelled BJD MLA

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday referred the complaint of corruption against expelled BJD MLA Pradeep Panigrahi to the Lokayukta for investigation. This is the first corruption case referred by the state government to the Lokayukta, since its establishment in February 2019.

Panigrahi, a three-time MLA and a former minister, was arrested on December 3 for allegedly defrauding people promising them jobs, and sent to jail. "The state government is known for its strong action against corruption in public life," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

The government is committed to provide a transparent administration to the people of Odisha, it added. The Gopalpur MLA was accused of collecting money in the name of providing jobs in a private company on behalf of Akash Kumar Pathak, son of suspended forest officer Abhay Kant Pathak.

Patnaik, also the BJD president, had expelled Panigrahi from the party for "anti-people activities" on November 29. Panigrahi was once very close to Patnaik and even worked as his representative in the Hinjili assembly constituency in Ganjam district held by the BJD president since 2000.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Vanessa Hudgens impresses in her stylish attire at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Hollywood actor Vanessa Hudgens spiced up the red carpet on Sunday local time with her sleek and chic look at the MTV Movie TV Awards Greatest of All Time Special. According to E News, the 31-year-old actor slayed it completely at the star...

"I will react after Rajinikanth floats party," says Stalin

DMK president M K Stalin on Monday said he would react to actor Rajinikanths political entry after the star founded his party and outlined its policies and programmes. Anybody could enter politics and in a democracy, everyone has a right to...

INLD declares support to Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmer organisations

Indian National Lok Dal INLD general secretary and MLA Abhay Singh Chautala declared support to Bharat Bandh called by the farmer organisations on December 8. Chautala said, The day when the farmers agitation started, our party announced th...

Bengaluru, Dec 7 (PTI) Closing bullion rates on Monday

Standard gold 99. 5 purity Rs 49,270 per 10 gram Ornament gold Rs 4,582 per gram Silverspot .999 fineness Rs 62,900 per kgPTI DVRADMINISTRATOR DVRADMINISTRATOR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020