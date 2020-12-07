Left Menu
Special court sends Amit Chandole to ED custody till Dec 9

A special PMLA court on Monday sent Amit Chandole to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till December 9 in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a private company named Tops Security.

Updated: 07-12-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 18:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special PMLA court on Monday sent Amit Chandole to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till December 9 in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a private company named Tops Security. Chandole, who is the promoter of Top Securities Group, was arrested on November 24 after the ED conducted searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane including Top Securities Group promoters and some politicians.

The ED had arrested Chandole, a close aide of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, in an alleged money laundering case related to private company Tops Security. Earlier today, the Bombay High Court set aside an order of a special PMLA court, which had rejected to send Chandole to ED custody in the case, and directed the court to reheat the remand plea afresh and pass an order today itself.

The economic offences watchdog had said it has found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the Tops Group and Pratap Sarnaik. (ANI)

