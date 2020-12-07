Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Navy recovers body of missing MiG-29K pilot

The Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed at a depth of 70 metres.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 18:42 IST
Indian Navy recovers body of missing MiG-29K pilot
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed at a depth of 70 metres.

According to Indian Navy officials, the Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed 70 metres below the surface. It was found 30 miles off the Goa coast after an extensive search. The aircraft had crashed on November 26 while operating over the Arabian Sea.

The MiG-29K fighter trainer jet of the Indian Navy had met with an accident at sea after which one of the two pilots was missing while the other one was rescued. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Urge citizens of India to support BJP's 'pro-democracy movement' in West Bengal: Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya on Monday urged the citizens of India to support the pro-democracy movement of his party against the dictatorial regime by West Bengal Chie...

Three killed, 2 injured as car falls into nullah in UP

Three persons were killed and two others injured when their car fell into a nullah in the Ekouna area of neighbouring Deoria district on Monday, police said. The accident took place when the driver of their four-wheeler lost control over th...

LF chairman appeals to Bengal people to make 'Bharat Bandh' a success

Left Front chairman Biman Bose onMonday urged the people of West Bengal to make Bharat Bandhon December 8, called by farmers unions over the newagriculture laws, a grand successMaking the appeal on behalf of 16 Left and associateparties, Bo...

Raj Mahajan penned 'Aarti' for his deceased Mother on her first death anniversary

New Delhi India, December 7 ANIMedia Dekho Famous Music Director Raj Mahajan is creating headlines these days. It may sound weird but this time, he penned an Aarti for his deceased mother and produced the same. AartiMaa Indira Ki already re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020