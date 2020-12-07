Armed Forces Flag Day observed at Raj Bhavan in Jammu, L-G pays tribute to defence personnel

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid rich tributes to the valiant personnel of the armed forces and saluted their valour and indomitable spirit shown by their families on Armed Forces Flag Day. To mark the day, a team of ex-servicemen and 'Veer Naris' along with the director of Sainik Welfare Department met the Lt Governor and joined the Armed Forces Flag Day celebration at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

Since 1949, December 7 is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honour martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought and continue to fight on the borders. The official said Director of Sainik Welfare Department, Brigadier (Retired) Gurmeet Singh Shan pinned a token flag to the Lt Governor on the occasion.

The Lt Governor observed that the nation remembers the bravehearts of the Indian armed forces who always remain at the forefront to serve the country and have made supreme sacrifices while safeguarding and protecting the territorial integrity of India. He urged the fellow citizens to express their solidarity with the armed forces and show gratitude towards the soldiers and veterans for the sacrifices made by them, during the course of their duty.

Lauding the Army personnel for their dedicated and committed services to providing safe and secure environment for the people, the Lt Governor said in J-K, the Army is playing a crucial role in combating terrorism, besides rendering valuable service to help civilians in distress in times of natural calamities, especially those who are living along the borders and remote areas. On the occasion, the Lt Governor made a contribution towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund and conveyed his best wishes to all serving and retired defence personnel and their families.

He appealed to the people of J-K to generously contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund as a token of remembrance and expression of gratitude to the brave soldiers and their family members. Director Sainik Welfare Department briefed the Lt Governor about various initiatives launched by the Board for the welfare of war widows and families of ex-servicemen and serving armed forces personnel.

The Lt Governor urged the Sainik Welfare Department to continue their sustained efforts towards welfare of the ex-servicemen and their family members, the spokesman said..