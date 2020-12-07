Romania's president says centre-right to form new govt

Romania's president says centre-right to form new govtReuters | Bucharest | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:52 IST
Romania's centre-right political groupings have won enough votes to form a coalition government, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, following Sunday's parliamentary election.
Iohannis said he will call for consultations with parties on forming a new cabinet "in the days ahead."
"Centre-right groupings have amassed more than 50% of all cast ballots. A new government will be formed around them," he told reporters.
